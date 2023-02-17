Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 61.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 91,007 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 27.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 60.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Ultra Clean stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $35.30. 80,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,321. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.99. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $49.98.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

