Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of EnPro Industries worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NPO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,814,000 after buying an additional 17,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,238,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,729,000 after purchasing an additional 35,018 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 63.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,020,000 after purchasing an additional 556,751 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,247,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,033,000 after purchasing an additional 39,050 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NPO traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.48. The company had a trading volume of 26,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,448. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.57. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.14 and a twelve month high of $127.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

