Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Stride worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stride by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,135,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,237,000 after purchasing an additional 343,338 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Stride by 10.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,110,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,442,000 after acquiring an additional 296,073 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stride by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,009,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,486,000 after acquiring an additional 86,651 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stride by 1,179.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,992,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Stride by 51.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,190,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,565,000 after acquiring an additional 406,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 8,160 shares of Stride stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $331,704.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,363.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 8,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $331,704.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,363.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,438,650.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,889,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stride Stock Up 0.3 %

LRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stride from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

NYSE:LRN traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $43.95. 153,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,451. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.65.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $458.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.23 million. Stride had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Stride’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stride Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.

