Oasis Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $87.35 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 17th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $441.60 million and $87.35 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0771 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,689.16 or 0.06911708 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00079177 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00027296 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00057686 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00029927 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009969 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.07634449 USD and is down -9.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $114,533,831.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

