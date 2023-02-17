NXM Price Tops $53.71 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One NXM token can now be purchased for approximately $53.71 or 0.00216858 BTC on major exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $354.17 million and approximately $89,660.41 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NXM has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009346 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00043511 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00027916 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001755 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00018531 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,766.85 or 0.99998758 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002588 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 52.07621267 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $86,944.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.