Numis Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Norcros (LON:NXR)

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Norcros (LON:NXR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 365 ($4.43) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Norcros in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Norcros Stock Down 4.2 %

NXR stock opened at GBX 205 ($2.49) on Tuesday. Norcros has a 12 month low of GBX 165 ($2.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 295 ($3.58). The firm has a market cap of £183.01 million and a PE ratio of 759.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 198.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 196.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.80, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Norcros Company Profile

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

