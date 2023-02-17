Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Nu Skin Enterprises has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 22 years. Nu Skin Enterprises has a payout ratio of 48.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE:NUS opened at $43.47 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $56.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day moving average of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Insider Activity

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.36. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $522.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $38,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,716.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $38,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,716.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $961,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,717,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,430 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,466,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,906,000 after purchasing an additional 305,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,281,000 after purchasing an additional 30,340 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,670,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,887,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,709,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,869,000 after purchasing an additional 72,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5,827.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 975,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,113,000 after acquiring an additional 958,725 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NUS. DA Davidson raised their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of personal care products and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, Grow Tech, and Rhyz Other.

