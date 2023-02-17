NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. NOW had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.
NOW Stock Down 3.7 %
NYSE:DNOW traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $13.26. 176,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11. NOW has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $14.86.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NOW in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NOW by 173.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NOW by 60.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NOW Company Profile
NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.
