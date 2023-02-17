NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. NOW had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NOW Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE:DNOW traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $13.26. 176,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11. NOW has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $14.86.

Institutional Trading of NOW

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NOW in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NOW by 173.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NOW by 60.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 10th.

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

