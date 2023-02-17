Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Stock Price Up 2%

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 79,904 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 95,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Novonix Stock Up 2.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 20.32 and a current ratio of 20.56.

About Novonix

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

