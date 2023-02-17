Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NWPX. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Northwest Pipe to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Northland Securities began coverage on Northwest Pipe in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

NWPX traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,896. The stock has a market cap of $387.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $39.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 753,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,386,000 after purchasing an additional 25,520 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 9.3% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 508,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,227,000 after buying an additional 43,108 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 468,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,152,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems. The Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe segment manufactures large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

