Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NWPX. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Northwest Pipe to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Northland Securities began coverage on Northwest Pipe in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.
Northwest Pipe Price Performance
NWPX traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,896. The stock has a market cap of $387.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $39.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Pipe
Northwest Pipe Company Profile
Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems. The Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe segment manufactures large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northwest Pipe (NWPX)
