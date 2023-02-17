Northland Securities Lowers Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) Price Target to $13.00

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Northland Securities from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of SANG stock opened at $3.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Sangoma Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $15.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANG. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sangoma Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Sangoma Technologies by 27.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Sangoma Technologies by 47.6% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Sangoma Technologies by 11.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 28,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sangoma Technologies in the first quarter worth $303,000. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses. The firm’s CaaS offerings include Unified Communications as a Service, Trunking as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, Communications Platform as a Service, Video Meetings as a Service, Collaboration as a Service, Desktop as a Service, and Access Control as a Service.

