Northland Securities Lowers Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) Price Target to $13.00

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Northland Securities from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
Sangoma Technologies Trading Up 7.4 %
Shares of SANG stock opened at $3.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Sangoma Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $15.98.
About Sangoma Technologies
Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses. The firm’s CaaS offerings include Unified Communications as a Service, Trunking as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, Communications Platform as a Service, Video Meetings as a Service, Collaboration as a Service, Desktop as a Service, and Access Control as a Service.
