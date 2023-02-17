Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

NTIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Northern Technologies International to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Northern Technologies International Stock Up 0.2 %

NTIC opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 0.88. Northern Technologies International has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 4.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

Institutional Trading of Northern Technologies International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 387,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 65,817 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 14,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. 34.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

