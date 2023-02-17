North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.81.

North American Construction Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NOA stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$22.04. The stock had a trading volume of 51,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,603. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.43. The firm has a market cap of C$582.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.58. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of C$12.65 and a twelve month high of C$22.98.

Insider Activity

North American Construction Group Company Profile

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.02, for a total transaction of C$180,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,247,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$40,492,201.40. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

