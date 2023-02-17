Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,995,614 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 1,480,870 shares.The stock last traded at $228.98 and had previously closed at $230.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.74.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.63. The company has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

