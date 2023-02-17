NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Lowered by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,943 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 67.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIKE Trading Down 2.4 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on NIKE to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC upped their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $124.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.96. The company has a market cap of $192.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $146.91.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

