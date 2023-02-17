NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.
NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. NGL Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $361.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45.
In other NGL Energy Partners news, Director James M. Collingsworth acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 404,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James M. Collingsworth acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 404,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Derek S. Reiners acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,000 shares in the company, valued at $87,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 275,000 shares of company stock worth $394,750 over the last ninety days.
NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.
