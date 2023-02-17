NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

NGL Energy Partners Stock Down 0.7 %

NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. NGL Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $361.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at NGL Energy Partners

In other NGL Energy Partners news, Director James M. Collingsworth acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 404,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James M. Collingsworth acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 404,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Derek S. Reiners acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,000 shares in the company, valued at $87,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 275,000 shares of company stock worth $394,750 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NGL Energy Partners

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. 25.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

