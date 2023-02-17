Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) PT Set at C$11.50 by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$11.50 price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NXR.UN. Raymond James dropped their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.25 to C$13.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Desjardins began coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a C$12.75 target price for the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.75 to C$11.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a C$12.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.25.

TSE:NXR.UN opened at C$11.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$740.60 million and a PE ratio of 3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.50. Nexus Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of C$8.15 and a twelve month high of C$14.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0533 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.30%.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

