Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Posts Earnings Results

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.56 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 7.34%. Newmark Group’s revenue was down 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

Newmark Group Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ NMRK traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.35. The company had a trading volume of 559,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,340. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average of $8.97. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $18.43.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmark Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Newmark Group by 44.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 6,298.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Newmark Group Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newmark Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmark Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

(Get Rating)

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.