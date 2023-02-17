Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

NWL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Newell Brands Stock Up 1.9 %

NWL stock opened at $15.30 on Monday. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $26.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 180.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,524,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,751 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 47,361,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407,044 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,160,000 after purchasing an additional 443,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,746,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,946,000 after purchasing an additional 623,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,489,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,381 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

