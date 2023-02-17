New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target Cut to C$2.50

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) had its price objective dropped by Laurentian from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s target price suggests a potential upside of 96.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NGD. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on New Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares raised their target price on New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities downgraded New Gold to a “sell” rating and set a C$0.85 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on New Gold from C$1.30 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.47.

New Gold Stock Performance

TSE:NGD traded up C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,924. The stock has a market cap of C$866.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.28. New Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.80 and a 52-week high of C$2.55.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

