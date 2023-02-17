New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Bought by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 840,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,644 shares during the period. New Fortress Energy accounts for about 1.9% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 0.41% of New Fortress Energy worth $36,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 84.8% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 14.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

New Fortress Energy stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,684. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.61. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $63.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.67.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.547 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 255.64%.

In other news, Director Katherine Wanner acquired 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $140,832.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,812.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $314,364,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,559,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,506,583.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine Wanner purchased 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $140,832.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,451,812.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFE. Barclays cut their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America started coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

New Fortress Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.