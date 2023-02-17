NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Insider Sells $18,411.68 in Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) insider Martin Westhead sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $18,411.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,148.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Martin Westhead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Martin Westhead sold 2,044 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $37,078.16.

NETGEAR Stock Performance

NTGR stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.89. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $27.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NETGEAR

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $249.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.52 million. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NETGEAR by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,917,000 after acquiring an additional 165,385 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NETGEAR by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,300,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,142,000 after acquiring an additional 122,759 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NETGEAR by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,890,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,533,000 after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NETGEAR by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,848,617 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,047,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,072,000 after purchasing an additional 62,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

