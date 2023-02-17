Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives $55.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.60.

A number of research firms have commented on NTOIY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Neste Oyj from €54.00 ($58.06) to €55.00 ($59.14) in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Neste Oyj Trading Down 1.1 %

Neste Oyj stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. Neste Oyj has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $26.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average of $23.68.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.