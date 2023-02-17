Nervos Network (CKB) Price Up 28% Over Last Week

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 16th. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 28% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $179.46 million and approximately $43.42 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,806.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.06 or 0.00420293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00091269 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.22 or 0.00660405 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.70 or 0.00544805 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00175256 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,205,657,361 coins and its circulating supply is 39,687,252,307 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.