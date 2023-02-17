Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Insider Heidi Robinson Sells 18,900 Shares

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) insider Heidi Robinson sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $58,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,124,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,385.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nerdy Trading Down 10.0 %

Shares of NRDY opened at $2.87 on Friday. Nerdy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $5.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 61.91% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $31.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NRDY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Nerdy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 3,036.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy in the first quarter worth about $55,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

