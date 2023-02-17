Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at C$0.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.23. Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of C$0.00 and a 1-year high of C$0.32.

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. develops, manufactures, and sells aluminum components for powertrain, e-mobility, and structural applications to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers powertrain components, such as cylinder heads, engine blocks, and transmission cases; vehicle structures, including longitudinal members, shock towers, and subframes; and e-mobility components comprising e-motor and battery housings.

