Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at C$0.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.23. Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of C$0.00 and a 1-year high of C$0.32.
