Needham & Company LLC Raises SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Price Target to $25.00

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWater Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.40.

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

SKYT stock opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. SkyWater Technology has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other SkyWater Technology news, major shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,122,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,464,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other SkyWater Technology news, major shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski sold 15,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $151,522.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,157,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,043,478.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,122,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,464,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 296,567 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,146 in the last quarter. Insiders own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the third quarter valued at about $1,363,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the third quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 549.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 149,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 789,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after buying an additional 145,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

See Also

