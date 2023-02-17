NEAR Protocol (NEAR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $212.73 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $2.02 billion and $212.73 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.35 or 0.00009912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00079826 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00057595 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00025716 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000245 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 858,729,597 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 858,729,597 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.49916895 USD and is up 12.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 219 active market(s) with $209,456,875.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

