Navcoin Achieves Market Cap of $4.44 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.44 million and approximately $1,340.82 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0589 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,521,174 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

