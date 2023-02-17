Nava Health MD, LLC (NAVA) to Raise $8 Million in IPO

Nava Health MD, LLC (NAVA) expects to raise $8 million in an IPO on Tuesday, February 28th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 1,400,000 shares at $6.00 per share.

WestPark Capital acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Nava Health MD, LLC provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “”.

Nava Health MD, LLC was founded in and has employees. The company is located at and can be reached via phone at .

