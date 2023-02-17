National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Sold by SIR Capital Management L.P.

SIR Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,563 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.16% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 95.1% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 129,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 63,110 shares during the period. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the second quarter worth $511,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 4.0% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,547,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,050,000 after buying an additional 135,560 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 14.9% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 106,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the second quarter valued at about $429,000. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

National Energy Services Reunited Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NESR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.24. The stock had a trading volume of 23,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,259. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $10.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average is $6.82.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.