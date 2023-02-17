National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $93.12

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$93.12 and traded as high as C$100.94. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$100.51, with a volume of 696,875 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$104.27.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$96.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$93.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.84 billion and a PE ratio of 10.46.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.22 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.53 billion. Analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 10.1000003 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Denis Girouard sold 19,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.13, for a total transaction of C$1,889,640.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,853,867. Also, Senior Officer Eric Bujold sold 11,808 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.90, for a total transaction of C$1,120,529.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$2,087.71. Insiders sold a total of 70,070 shares of company stock worth $6,647,257 in the last 90 days.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

See Also

