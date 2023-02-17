National Bank Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dream Industrial REIT’s FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Dream Industrial REIT alerts:

Dream Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Dream Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of C$8.08 and a 1 year high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

About Dream Industrial REIT

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

(Get Rating)

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.