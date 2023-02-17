National Bank Financial Reiterates “Outperform Overweight” Rating for B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO)‘s stock had its “outperform overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BTG. M Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. CIBC downgraded B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Stock Performance

BTG stock opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B2Gold

About B2Gold

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in B2Gold by 47.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,269,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,108,000 after buying an additional 13,697,997 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth $41,567,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in B2Gold by 215.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,336,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381,243 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in B2Gold by 13.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,311,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $13,736,000. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.