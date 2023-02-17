National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Sector Perform Market Weight” Rating for Yellow Pages (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform market weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yellow Pages’ FY2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Yellow Pages from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

Yellow Pages Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Yellow Pages stock opened at C$14.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.45. The company has a market cap of C$269.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.90. Yellow Pages has a fifty-two week low of C$12.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.37.

About Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.