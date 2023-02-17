National Bank Financial Lowers Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Price Target to C$4.50

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.80 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Chorus Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$4.40 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. CIBC upped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Chorus Aviation in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Chorus Aviation Stock Down 3.0 %

CHRRF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.28. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $3.54.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of aviation services. It operates through the Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes contract flying operations; aircraft leasing under the capacity purchase agreement; and maintenance, repair, overhaul, part sales, and technical services.

