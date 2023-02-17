National Bank Financial Cuts Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target to C$9.00

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SAND. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $9.25 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Sandstorm Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $9.18. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average is $5.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a $0.0147 dividend. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 100,345.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,063,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,832,000 after purchasing an additional 25,038,166 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,521 shares in the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

