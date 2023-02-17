National Bank Financial Comments on Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TFPM)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. CIBC boosted their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of TFPM stock opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.74. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $16.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFPM. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,633,693,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,183,000. William Marsh Rice University acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,975,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,694,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,426,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

