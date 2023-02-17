National Bank Financial Comments on First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share.
A number of other analysts have also commented on FM. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Joseph lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.19.
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.53%.
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
