Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Natera to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James upgraded Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.91.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $49.51 on Friday. Natera has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average of $44.01.

In other Natera news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $84,419.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,671.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,244 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $84,419.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at $296,671.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $70,218.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,333.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 115,453 shares of company stock worth $4,798,804 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $111,690,000. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth $65,116,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 21.2% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,781,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $384,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,001 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Natera by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,685,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Natera by 2,280.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,202,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

