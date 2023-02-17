NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.55. NanoViricides shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 47,103 shares trading hands.

NanoViricides Stock Down 4.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $16.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.93.

NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoViricides

About NanoViricides

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of NanoViricides by 114.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NanoViricides by 18.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,066 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of NanoViricides by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NanoViricides by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of NanoViricides during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.

