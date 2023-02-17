Murphy USA Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.94 Per Share (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Murphy USA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.94 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.62. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA’s current full-year earnings is $18.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.34 EPS.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.16 by ($0.95). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 90.90% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.60.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $272.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.85. Murphy USA has a one year low of $164.30 and a one year high of $323.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.98%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 6.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,825,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,152,000 after purchasing an additional 70,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,194,000 after purchasing an additional 164,519 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,371,000 after purchasing an additional 80,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

