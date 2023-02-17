MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Raised to C$69.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$69.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MTY. CIBC cut their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$71.14.

MTY stock traded down C$3.94 during trading on Friday, hitting C$65.23. 183,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,786. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$62.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$59.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.03. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of C$45.20 and a 1 year high of C$73.50.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

