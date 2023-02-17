MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target Raised to C$67.00

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC cut shares of MTY Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

MTY Food Group Trading Down 4.2 %

OTCMKTS:MTYFF traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.00. 567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718. MTY Food Group has a one year low of $34.99 and a one year high of $54.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.75.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants and sale of retail products under a multitude of banners. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

