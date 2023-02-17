Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Barclays

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.60.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $47.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.48 and its 200 day moving average is $43.20. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $52.30.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $947,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,375,765.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock worth $2,711,730 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,582 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2,079.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,127,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,257,000 after buying an additional 1,076,008 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 639.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,430,000 after buying an additional 975,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth about $23,950,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

