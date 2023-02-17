Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-$0.06 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.50 million-$23.50 million.
Shares of Moving iMage Technologies stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. Moving iMage Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $1.87.
Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Moving iMage Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter.
Moving iMage Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. The company provides automation, pedestal, projection pod, and power management systems; and in-house designed and assembled lighting products and dimmers, as well as distributes digital cinema projectors and servers.
