Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $145.40

Motorpoint Group Plc (LON:MOTR – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 145.40 ($1.76) and traded as low as GBX 143 ($1.74). Motorpoint Group shares last traded at GBX 145 ($1.76), with a volume of 2,236 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MOTR shares. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.18) target price on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Get Motorpoint Group alerts:

Motorpoint Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 145.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 162.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £130.78 million and a PE ratio of 1,594.44.

Motorpoint Group Company Profile

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and accessories; and commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand. The company operates 17 retail sites across the United Kingdom. It also operates Auction4Cars.com, a business-to-business online auction marketplace platform for selling part-exchange vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorpoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorpoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.