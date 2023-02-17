Mothercare (LON:MTC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.04

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.04 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 9.89 ($0.12). Mothercare shares last traded at GBX 9.78 ($0.12), with a volume of 74,537 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mothercare in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.
Mothercare Stock Down 4.9 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of £52.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Mothercare
Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates approximately 700 Mothercare stores in 36 countries, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.
Featured Articles
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla’s Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Mothercare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mothercare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.