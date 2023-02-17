Mothercare (LON:MTC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.04

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.04 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 9.89 ($0.12). Mothercare shares last traded at GBX 9.78 ($0.12), with a volume of 74,537 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mothercare in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of £52.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, insider Mark Newton-Jones bought 604,789 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £60,478.90 ($73,414.54). In other Mothercare news, insider Clive Whiley purchased 929,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £65,030 ($78,939.06). 46.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates approximately 700 Mothercare stores in 36 countries, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

