Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Given New C$23.50 Price Target at CIBC

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$23.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MRG.UN. TD Securities upped their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

TSE MRG.UN traded up C$0.04 on Friday, reaching C$18.65. The company had a trading volume of 12,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,458. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$17.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.57. The stock has a market cap of C$729.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.69. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 52 week low of C$14.50 and a 52 week high of C$20.52.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

