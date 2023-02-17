Morgan Stanley Upgrades Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) to Equal Weight

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $53.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $35.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.56% from the stock’s previous close.

FOCS has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. William Blair started coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners Trading Up 0.0 %

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $30.27 and a 12 month high of $53.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Focus Financial Partners

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 246.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 63,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,947,000 after buying an additional 286,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.